From Robert Marawa to Fikile Mbalula: The Bafana Bafana discussion gets heated
From celebrities to politicians, Nigeria's win against Bafana Bafana on Wednesday received major reactions on social media. While some were graceful and wished The Eagles well, rapper AKA seemed like he was the most hit.
South Africans celebrated Bafana Bafana's progress to the quarterfinals when they won against Afcon hosts Egypt on Saturday, but AKA said a loss to Egypt would have been bearable, unlike the one to Nigeria.
Here are five reactions from the country's well-known personalities:
AKA - It hurts
It’s a hard pill to swallow man. We keep on losing to Nigeria in every way. ?— AKA (@akaworldwide) July 10, 2019
I’m hurt man. This match was bigger than football. The biggest rivalry on the continent. Why do we always have to lose against Naija at EVERYTHING.— AKA (@akaworldwide) July 10, 2019
Fikile Mbalula - 'We are one'
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula admits defeat and is all for peace. After all, their win is ours. We are one.
Me walking in Sunnyside next time I’m in Pretoria. pic.twitter.com/aul4j5LabL— Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) July 10, 2019
Somizi - 'Sorry Bafana Bafana, you did your best'
Askies bafana bafana. Tonight I really felt yo hearts on that pitch. Just that a better team won. I have no doubt that u will do better next time. Congrats to Nigeria— somizi somGAGA (@somizi) July 10, 2019
Cassper Nyovest - No fill-up-venue announcement
I was gonna announce the venue and the date for this years fill up had we won. Mxm #NGARSA— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) July 10, 2019
Robert Marawa - Congrats Nigeria
We attribute Robert Marawa's composure to his understanding of the game. He was the least emotional about Bafana Bafana's loss.
Congratulations Nigeria.....South Africa's journey comes to an end!! pic.twitter.com/Onyz09OPrl— robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) July 10, 2019