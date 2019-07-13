Federer feels 'strange' being in Wimbledon final, 16 years after first

Roger Federer admitted Friday that it felt “strange” he and Serena Williams will compete for Wimbledon titles this weekend, 16 years after he made his Grand Slam breakthrough.

The 37-year-old Swiss reached his 12th final at the All England Club with a 7-6 (7/3), 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 defeat of old rival Rafael Nadal.

On Sunday, he will face world number one Novak Djokovic where he hopes to capture a ninth Wimbledon and record-extending 21st Grand Slam crown.

Federer won his first Wimbledon in 2003, beating Mark Philippoussis in the final. That same weekend, Serena was beating sister Venus for the second successive year in the women’s final.

On Saturday, Serena faces Simona Halep for an eighth Wimbledon title and record-equalling 24th major.