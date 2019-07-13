Mosimane to new Uruguayan striker: 'We won’t change our style of play'

“We had a number nine with Leonardo Castro in the past and he adapted well with the CBD partnership with Khama Billiat and Keegan Dolly.

"I went back to revisit the same strategy to see if it can’t help us because with the CBD strategy we won the league with 71 points and more than 50 goals.”

Affonso said he is enjoying himself at the club since he arrived on Sunday and he will do his best to score goals.

“I want to contribute to the team by scoring goals as a striker. I came here because I wanted something different in my career and this is a good challenge for me.

"I will try as hard as possible to score as many goals as I can and I will work according to the coach’s plans. I can’t say how many goals I will score but I just want to help the team‚” said Affonso.