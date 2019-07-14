SP Marais and scrum key as WP edge Blue Bulls

Western Province fullback SP Marais delivered two crucial moments of brilliance to ensure his side did enough to beat the Blue Bulls 20-5 in their Currie Cup opener at Newlands on Saturday.

Midway through the second half Marais made a brilliant tackle when faced with flyer Rosko Specman in a one-on-one situation.

The turbo-charged former Blitzbok has shredded most defenders in that situation, but Marais read Specman’s step and cut him down in a fine tackle with the game in the balance.

But the fullback wasn’t done as he intercepted Specman’s offload in one move to snuff out the attack.