Sport

Senegal, Algeria set for rematch in Africa Cup of Nations final

By AFP - 19 July 2019
Final of the Africa Cup of Nations 2019 on Friday July 19 in Cairo between Senegal and Algeria.
Final of the Africa Cup of Nations 2019 on Friday July 19 in Cairo between Senegal and Algeria.
Image: AFP / AFP

Sadio Mane’s Senegal and an Algeria side captained by Riyad Mahrez will attempt to secure their place in Africa Cup of Nations history in Friday’s final in Cairo.

Senegal, the 2002 runners-up, are desperate to end a long wait for a first continental title, while Algeria are looking to add to the trophy they lifted as hosts 29 years ago.

For Senegal, Africa’s top ranked side, the ride to the final has encountered its share of bumps in the road but there is little doubt the showpiece at the 75,000-capacity Cairo International Stadium will feature the tournament’s two standout teams.

A Youcef Belaili goal gave Algeria a 1-0 win when the countries met in the group stage, but this time there is no second chance with Cup of Nations immortality awaiting the victor.

Sadio Mane scores and misses penalty as Senegal end Uganda's run

Senegal forward Sadio Mane continued his hit-and-miss tournament when he scored his third goal of the Africa Cup of Nations but also missed a penalty ...
Sport
1 week ago

“If you get to the final, the aim is obviously to win it. The game in the group stage wasn’t decisive but now it is and that’s the difference,” said Algeria boss Djamel Belmadi.

Senegal coach Aliou Cisse is on a mission for personal redemption as the skipper of the side beaten on penalties in the 2002 final, when his missed kick handed the title to Cameroon.

“Having lost that final, I still have it on my mind,” said Cisse.

“What motivated me to become a coach was to be able to take Senegal to the final. My players told me they would do better than my generation.”

“Algeria are a great team and we respect them,” he added. “We’re in the final now and determined to win.”

Morocco coach Herve Renard accepts responsibility for shock defeat

Two-time Africa Cup of Nations winning coach Herve Renard accepted responsibility for Morocco's shock exit and hinted he might quit after one of the ...
Sport
1 week ago

Liverpool star Mane is hoping to fulfil his “wildest dream” as one of just a handful of Africans to win both the UEFA Champions League and Cup of Nations.

“I’m ready to even swap a Champions League for a Cup of Nations. Going to Dakar with the trophy would be extraordinary. It would be my wildest dream,” Mane told France Football ahead of the competition.

Standing in the way, however, is an Algerian outfit that has undergone a remarkable transformation since the arrival of the straight-talking Belmadi as coach a year ago.

The Desert Foxes crashed out of the 2017 edition in the first round and flopped badly in World Cup qualifying, but former Qatar boss Belmadi has healed divisions in the squad to lead his nation to the brink of a first continental crown on foreign land.

“To the Algerian people, I want to say I’m not a politician, not a miracle worker or a wizard, but that we will fight like we have fought to this point,” Belmadi said after the 2-1 semi-final win over Nigeria.

Gianni Infantino says African football will 'significantly improve' with Fifa help

Fifa President Gianni Infantino said on Wednesday that the unprecedented move to step in and jointly administer African football with the regional ...
Sport
1 day ago

Algeria owed that victory to a stunning last-gasp free-kick from Mahrez, who is craving further honours here after a domestic treble with Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

“We are very happy to be in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations because it is something very special,” said Mahrez.

“It was our goal to do it for the people and for our families. We know they are behind us all the way. It’s my dream to win the Cup of Nations.”

It will be the first final to feature two local coaches since 1998, when Mahmoud El Gohary’s Egypt defeated Jomo Sono and South Africa 2-0 in Ouagadougou.

Senegal had already lost first-choice goalkeeper Edouard Mendy to a broken finger and must now do without defensive rock Kalidou Koulibaly, who is suspended after two yellow cards in the knockout phase.

The occasion will also mark the climax not only of Algeria’s campaign on the field, but of their fans’ recent political campaign in the stands.

In April, long-standing president Abdelaziz Bouteflika resigned after weekly Friday protests against his expected candidacy for elections, and football fans have been heavily involved in demonstrations.

Algeria will have the backing of an additional 4,800 supporters for the final. Some of them will arrive in Cairo on military planes organised by Prime Minister Noureddine Bedoui, who has also been a target of the demonstrations.

Bafana Bafana crash out of Afcon after conceding late goal against Nigeria

Bafana Bafana are out of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), the players producing a battling display but, where again the tactics of coach ...
Sport
1 week ago

Bafana Bafana beat Egypt 1-0 and shock Africa

With five minutes remaining, having bossed Egypt in the first half, and frustrated them in the second, Thembinkosi Lorch got through alone on a ...
Sport
1 week ago

Bafana coach Baxter hints at changing tactics against Egypt in Afcon showdown

Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter says if Bafana Bafana are in a last-16 matchup against the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations hosts‚ and written off as ...
News
2 weeks ago

Change tactics, Bafana

South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan did not mince his words in Egypt‚ saying simply he was “not impressed” with the ...
Sport
3 weeks ago

Squeaky bum time for Bafana: What are SA's permutations at Afcon?

A draw might yet prove enough for South Africa to advance at the Africa Cup of Nations but they would be playing Russian roulette if they are relying ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Jackson Mthembu shares cheeky moment with EFF, plus other family shoutout ...
Mandela Day Cleanup
X