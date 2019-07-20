Sport

Algeria win Africa Cup of Nations with fortuitous early goal

By REUTERS - 20 July 2019
Baghdad Bounedjah of Algeria (c) celebrates goal with coach Djamel Belmadi during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Finals Final football match between Senegal and Algeria at the Cairo International Stadium, Cairo, Egypt on 19 July 2019.
Baghdad Bounedjah of Algeria (c) celebrates goal with coach Djamel Belmadi during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Finals Final football match between Senegal and Algeria at the Cairo International Stadium, Cairo, Egypt on 19 July 2019.
Image: ©Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Algeria won the Africa Cup of Nations for the second time on Friday when a fortuitous second-minute goal gave them a 1-0 win over Senegal in the final.

Baghdad Bounedjah stunned Senegal with a shot which took a wicked deflection off a defender and looped over the bewildered goalkeeper Alfred Gomis and into the net.

Algeria sat back after that and the first half turned into a scrappy, bad-tempered affair as Senegal, who have never won the title, failed to threaten their defence.

Senegal were awarded a penalty for handball in the second half but the decision was revoked following a VAR review.

Ismaila Sarr missed Senegal's best chance by volleying wide from inside the area. 

Senegal, Algeria set for rematch in Africa Cup of Nations final

Sadio Mane’s Senegal and an Algeria side captained by Riyad Mahrez will attempt to secure their place in Africa Cup of Nations history in Friday’s ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Bafana Bafana crash out of Afcon after conceding late goal against Nigeria

Bafana Bafana are out of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), the players producing a battling display but, where again the tactics of coach ...
Sport
1 week ago

Gianni Infantino says African football will 'significantly improve' with Fifa help

Fifa President Gianni Infantino said on Wednesday that the unprecedented move to step in and jointly administer African football with the regional ...
Sport
1 day ago

Sadio Mane scores and misses penalty as Senegal end Uganda's run

Senegal forward Sadio Mane continued his hit-and-miss tournament when he scored his third goal of the Africa Cup of Nations but also missed a penalty ...
Sport
1 week ago

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Jackson Mthembu shares cheeky moment with EFF, plus other family shoutout ...
Mandela Day Cleanup
X