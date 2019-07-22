Itumeleng Khune not ready for Soweto Derby

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed that goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune will miss the hugely anticipated Carling Black Label Cup pre-season clash against Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium next weekend.

Khune‚ who has been out of action since the beginning of the year with a shoulder injury‚ also missed out on the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt where Bafana Bafana exited at quarter-final stage and there is no indication when he will be back in action.

The club’s physiotherapist Dave Milner said the 32-year-old shot stopper has not recovered fully from the injury that sidelined him for about seven months and they will take a decision on his readiness to return in August.

“Khune has resumed training and we’re assessing him daily‚” said Milner.

“He has made a considerable progress but we will only be able to ascertain his readiness to play at the beginning of August. A shoulder injury is sensitive and we have to make sure he is comfortable and ready to play.”