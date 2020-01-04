Champs face each other in cricket final

A cracking match is set to be in store as the final of the annual Ngumbela Cricket tournament takes centre stage in Healdtown on Sunday.

The very popular event is expected to bring supporters from all over the Alice and Healdtown areas to watch the Champ of Champs final face off between the two towns' top sides.

Healdtown has already seen their champ named after 2018 Ngumbela Tournament winners Lamyeni Hard Catch qualified for the final.

The 2019 champs Township Brothers United (TUBS) were still in the running but had to negotiate their way past Seshego Brothers United on Friday if they were to become the winners of the Alice section and try and defend their title.

“I am very happy with the way the tournament has gone this year, everything has gone smoothly and we are ready for an exciting final,” said Ngumbela Tournament organiser Foster Ntshona.