Champs face each other in cricket final
A cracking match is set to be in store as the final of the annual Ngumbela Cricket tournament takes centre stage in Healdtown on Sunday.
The very popular event is expected to bring supporters from all over the Alice and Healdtown areas to watch the Champ of Champs final face off between the two towns' top sides.
Healdtown has already seen their champ named after 2018 Ngumbela Tournament winners Lamyeni Hard Catch qualified for the final.
The 2019 champs Township Brothers United (TUBS) were still in the running but had to negotiate their way past Seshego Brothers United on Friday if they were to become the winners of the Alice section and try and defend their title.
“I am very happy with the way the tournament has gone this year, everything has gone smoothly and we are ready for an exciting final,” said Ngumbela Tournament organiser Foster Ntshona.
“The standard of cricket has been very high, we have seen some very big scores, which has been great for the supporters and I am expecting another high scoring game on Sunday.
“It is going to be a big day, we should see a full house of fans come out to watch the two teams, we have prepared very well and it will be anyone’s game.
“Lamyeni have a very good all-round team, Township Brothers has an experienced team with players like Jerry Nqolo who has played for the Warriors and Seshego have played really well so far and will have a chance if they make the final, so we will have to see what happens.”
The final gets under way at 10am and a festival atmosphere is expected with a full house of supporters and a marching band to keep the fans in high spirits throughout the game.