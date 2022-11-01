England trump New Zealand to keep semifinal hopes alive

England survived Glenn Phillips's late onslaught to beat group leaders New Zealand by 20 runs in a major boost to their semifinal hopes at the T20 World Cup in Brisbane on Tuesday.

England skipper Jos Buttler led by example and smashed 73 while Alex Hales made 52 to power the 2010 champions to 179-6 after electing to bat in the crucial Super 12 contest.

Phillips threatened to pull off an audacious chase for New Zealand, bashing 62 off 36 balls but had little support from anyone barring skipper Kane Williamson (40).

New Zealand are still top of Group 1 on superior net run rate, followed by England and Australia with all three level on five points.

“You don't become a bad team overnight,” Buttler said of their rocky campaign after collecting his player-of-the-match award.