In-form Rowe leads way for Stirling
Despite that loss, Cambridge registers notable wins over Central Hub U19 team and Grens
Stirling batsman Tristan Rowe struck his second century for the first cricket team this term as he led them to a resounding win in their schools clash against Cambridge at the weekend.
The in-form player posted a fine 113 not out and Chad Clark-Evans continued to show his batting ability with a knock of 50 as Stirling totalled 214/4.
They then restricted Cambridge to 112/7, with Qhamile Xakwe (2/12) and Dylan Gradwell (2/27) leading the way with the ball to secure victory by 102 runs.
For Cambridge, bowler Landu Qwele (2/29) stood out with his effort, while Aqhama Mdlulwa struck an attractive 67 in their reply.
The Stirling outfit had contrasting matches against Dale, winning the first game but losing the second by 43 runs.
Josh Pickering (26) and Darryn Masfen (22) were the main contributors in their modest innings of 90/7, but Dale could not handle the response with the ball from Kristian Warburton and Xakwe.
The former picked up a remarkable 4/7 and Xakwe claimed 3/12 as the Dalians were skittled for 55 runs.
It has been a good period for Sakube because he also made runs in their second match, hitting 50 not out to guide Cambridge to victory by six wickets after Central Hub had made 103/7.
He then led the way against Grens, hitting 42 as they totalled 138/9 in a T20 clash. Alulutho Mdlulwa lent valuable support with 33.
Grens came within a whisker of victory, but were eventually were restricted to 132/9, Alulutho Mdlulwa playing a big part in the six-run win with his figures of 3/13.
Hudson Park were impressive in their 50-overs clash against Lilyfontein in Brakfontein.
Dominating from the start, Osphesona Mbekwa (4/20) and Johnathan Anderson (3/1) proved too much for the home batsmen, dismissing them for just 59.
The Hudson Park openers then made relatively light work of their reply and got home for the loss of just one wicket.
Clinton Fray (33 not out) and Lindokuhle Notshe 16 (not out) guided them to an easy victory.
