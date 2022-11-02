“What is important now is not the match, but the sessions that we are going to have building up to the game.
“Right now, the whole focus is on preparing properly as a team. Have that [positive] mindset, good approach, good attitude and character leading up to the game.
“We can’t really play the match before the actual game — we are only going to play on Saturday. Right now we are dealing with what is here and obviously as the week progresses everything will take care of itself.”
Monare has only made five league appearances and none in the cup for Pirates this season due to injury, but started partial training this week.
The former Jomo Cosmos midfielder hopes to be fit enough to feature against Usuthu.
Monare pleads for patience for Orlando Pirates’ Jose Riveiro project
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Orlando Pirates midfielder Thabang Monare believes current coach Jose Riveiro is building something special at the club and the Spaniard should be given time.
Riveiro has been in charge of the Buccaneers for just over four months and this Saturday he stands a chance to win his first trophy since his arrival. The Spanish coach, who was unknown to most South Africans, will lead Pirates in the MTN8 final against AmaZulu FC at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday (6pm).
“In this project, we also require time to be allowed to grow as a team,” Monare said.
“Yes, we are in the final but we can’t forget that we are still in a process that requires time, patience and hard work.”
Having won the MTN8 twice — with Bidvest Wits in 2016 and Pirates in 2020 — Monare is hoping to add another gold medal in Durban.
“It is never about me, it’s always about the team I’m representing at the time,” Monare said.
