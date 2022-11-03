SA must bring A game against Pakistan — Miller

Miller, 33, scored a 50 as he helped SA recover from a poor start against India and seal a five-wicket win on Sunday.
SA batsman David Miller said they would need to bring their A game when they face 2009 champions Pakistan in a crucial T20 World Cup clash in Sydney on Thursday (10am).
SA are in pole position to take one of the two semifinal spots available from Group 2, but Pakistan, who lost to India and Zimbabwe, still have an outside shot of qualifying thanks to a six-wicket win over the Netherlands.
“We all know every game in the World Cup is an important game, and against Pakistan you’ve got to make sure that you’re on your A game as an opponent,” Miller said on Wednesday.
“I suppose Pakistan — it’s a must-win game for them, so they’re going to be coming and charging, and we’re definitely prepared for it.”
Pakistan will likely be without Fakhar Zaman after the batsman aggravated a knee injury that initially ruled him out of the squad.
Miller said they would look to target Pakistan’s openers, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, who have yet to find form in this tournament.
“I think it is an area to exploit,” he said.
“This game is all about confidence and they haven’t probably performed the way they wanted to.
“But they’re world-class players and we’re expecting them to come out and bring their A game and be up for the challenge.”
Sunday’s victory helped underline SA’s title credentials.
They have gone from being outsiders to becoming real contenders.
“I suppose we are finding lots of ways to win,” Miller said.
“We’ve done it over a period of time now.
“I’d say probably the last year, we’ve found ourselves in tricky situations and managed to get over the line.
“I think the continuity of the squad over time, guys have managed to sort of find their roles and if one guy isn’t doing well, another guy picks up the slack.”
