×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

PSL charges Pirates after fans invade pitch during Sundowns drubbing

By SITHEMBISO DINDI - 04 November 2022
Orlando Pirates fans storm the pitch after the MTN8 second-leg semifinal victory against Mamelodi Sundowns at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on October 22.
Orlando Pirates fans storm the pitch after the MTN8 second-leg semifinal victory against Mamelodi Sundowns at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on October 22.
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

Orlando Pirates have been charged by the Premier Soccer League (PSL) for a pitch invasion by their supporters after their MTN8 second-leg semifinal against Mamelodi Sundowns.

Pirates claimed an emphatic 3-0 over Sundowns to proceed to the final, in which they will face AmaZulu FC at Durban's Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday (6pm).

PSL prosecutor Zola Majavu confirmed on Friday that the team will appear before the league's disciplinary committee on November 14 for spectator misbehaviour.

In September the league found Kaizer Chiefs guilty of the same offence after their supporters stormed the Danie Craven Stadium pitch following their MTN8 quarterfinal victory over Stellenbosch FC.

Amakhosi were fined R200,000, of which half was suspended for 24 months, on condition that during the suspension period they were not found guilty of the same misdeed.

Monare pleads for patience for Orlando Pirates’ Jose Riveiro project

Orlando Pirates midfielder Thabang Monare believes current coach Jose Riveiro is building something special at the club and he should be given time.
Sport
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

NPA in second bid for mental evaluation of alleged parliament arsonist
Jono Kruger