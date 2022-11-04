After South African women secured four places in the top eleven at the recent world champs, the women’s field will provide just as compelling a spectacle for race followers, but with the news that defending champion Michelle Burn was forced to pull out of the race after picking up Covid-19, the stage is set for a fascinating tussle for the women's honours.
Local trailblazer Nikki Birkett has form and solid local knowledge on her side, and she will be part of one of the deepest women's fields ever assembled for the race, including the class of Jenna Nisbet, U23 world silver medallist Kira Bester, on-form Western Cape ace Melanie van Niekerk, Candice Murray, and the double junior world champ Saskia Hockly, who is eyeing the race as an opportunity to make her mark on the overall women’s podium.
Knysna-raised Chloë Bunnett, who has been taking European surfski paddling by storm racing as a member of the Spanish national team, will return to her familiar stamping ground and is sure to be in the reckoning as well after her silver medal at the 2022 European Champs.
As so often happens, expect eager Young Turks in the junior and U23 ranks like Jade Wilson, Matt Coetzer, Luke le Roux, Josh Simpkins, Holly Smith and Meridah Dill to rattle the seniors' cages in both the singles and doubles races, many of them buoyed by confidence found at impressive showings in Portugal at the recent world champs.
With Saturday deciding the single ski honours, and with it the PW Harvey and Co Eastern Cape Surfski title holders for 2022; the Sunday race focuses the attention on double skis, and all the stars of the S1 race on Saturday will be back in what promises to a condensed and equally thrilling downwind spectacle. — Gameplan Media
Stars set to collide in East London at Pete Marlin
Image: GAMEPLAN MEDIA/ ANTHONY GROTE
In what is being billed as the most competitive surfski race outside the world championships, a star-laden field has been confirmed for the Dis-Chem Pete Marlin in East London on November 5 and 6.
Leading the impressive list of current and former world champions is new world title holder Kenny Rice, who leads a strong contingent of Western Cape paddlers travelling to Border for the two days of downwind surfski racing.
Rice finished second last year and is keen to close out his stellar year by adding a Pete Marlin single ski race title to his impressive and growing CV of paddling achievements.
If he is to do that he will have to get the better of multiple world marathon and surfski world's silver medallist Hank McGregor, the new marathon world title-holder Andy Birkett, 2021 world champ and race double-defending champion Nicky Notten, Dom Notten, two-times Under 23 surfski world champ Uli Hart, Border ace and world champs silver medallist Josh Fenn, his younger brother Matt Fenn, fresh from his Fish U23 victory, and at least a dozen more elite men capable of threatening the top of the podium.
Add to that mix a vast depth of talent, spearheaded by the likes of siblings Jasper and Dawid Mocké, Dan Jacobs, Durbanites Gene Prato and Wade Krieger and Barry Lewin, who recently relocated to the Eastern Cape, and the sharp end of the race will be highly competitive.
AT THE BEACH | Buffalo City Junior surf team brings home the spoils
After South African women secured four places in the top eleven at the recent world champs, the women’s field will provide just as compelling a spectacle for race followers, but with the news that defending champion Michelle Burn was forced to pull out of the race after picking up Covid-19, the stage is set for a fascinating tussle for the women's honours.
Local trailblazer Nikki Birkett has form and solid local knowledge on her side, and she will be part of one of the deepest women's fields ever assembled for the race, including the class of Jenna Nisbet, U23 world silver medallist Kira Bester, on-form Western Cape ace Melanie van Niekerk, Candice Murray, and the double junior world champ Saskia Hockly, who is eyeing the race as an opportunity to make her mark on the overall women’s podium.
Knysna-raised Chloë Bunnett, who has been taking European surfski paddling by storm racing as a member of the Spanish national team, will return to her familiar stamping ground and is sure to be in the reckoning as well after her silver medal at the 2022 European Champs.
As so often happens, expect eager Young Turks in the junior and U23 ranks like Jade Wilson, Matt Coetzer, Luke le Roux, Josh Simpkins, Holly Smith and Meridah Dill to rattle the seniors' cages in both the singles and doubles races, many of them buoyed by confidence found at impressive showings in Portugal at the recent world champs.
With Saturday deciding the single ski honours, and with it the PW Harvey and Co Eastern Cape Surfski title holders for 2022; the Sunday race focuses the attention on double skis, and all the stars of the S1 race on Saturday will be back in what promises to a condensed and equally thrilling downwind spectacle. — Gameplan Media
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos