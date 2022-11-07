Tshabalala praised his team for earning a big win against Mazembe, who beat Egypt’s Wadi Degla and lost 2-0 to Bayelsa Queens in their previous group matches.
Sundowns Ladies expect tough semi against Simba, says coach Tshabalala
Image: Nour Akanja/BackpagePix
After dismantling TP Mazembe 4-0 to end top of Group B, defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies expect a tough Caf Women’s Champions League semifinal against Simba Queens on Wednesday, coach Jerry Tshabalala said.
Sundowns ended with three wins from three and the maximum nine points as they swept Democratic Republic of the Congo’s Mazembe aside at Stade de Marrakesh in Marrakesh, Morocco, on Sunday night.
Downs meet Tanzanian outfit Simba Queens, second-placed finishers in Group A to Morocco’s AS FAR, in Thursday’s earlier semifinal (6pm SA time) at Rabat’s Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.
Host club FAR meet Nigeria’s Bayelsa Queens, who ended second in Group B to Sundowns, in the later semifinal at Stade Moulay Hassan (10pm).
Sundowns’ goals against Mazembe came from Zanele Nhlapo in the 19th minute, Lelona Daweti in the 40th, Melinda Kgadiete in the 49th and Gabonnelwe Kekana in the 90th.
“I respect Simba, they are a team that plays the ball around. They’ve got strong players in the middle of the park, they know how to break the lines,” Tshabalala said.
“It’s going to be a tough semifinal but we are ready for them and also looking forward to it.”
Tshabalala praised his team for earning a big win against Mazembe, who beat Egypt’s Wadi Degla and lost 2-0 to Bayelsa Queens in their previous group matches.
“It was a very big game. We knew Mazembe needed a win to qualify and that in the first few minutes they would try to unsettle us and get a goal.
“We told the players the first few minutes we should not sit back and we had to go at them, and it resulted in a goal in the first 20 minutes.
“After that we allowed Mazembe to come at us a bit and the likes of [player of the match] Bambanani Mbane had to defend well and [goalkeeper] Andile Dlamini made some great saves. Then we punished them again in a critical phase in the 40th minute.
“We stuck to the plan and knew they would come at us with their pacy forwards. But we contained them and we’re happy to get the three points and happy to finish top of the group.”
Sundowns beat Bayelsa Queens 2-1 and Wadi Degla 5-0 to end with 11 goals scored and one conceded in Group B, by far the strongest record in the group stage.
The final is in Rabat on Sunday night (9pm SA time).
