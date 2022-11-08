After impressing at Wanderers, Nomvethe moved to Chiefs and later earned a dream move to Italy to join Udinese and Salernitana, where he battled for game time.
He then moved to Scandinavia to play for Djurgården in Sweden and Aalborg BK in Norway, winning league titles in both countries. Domestically he also played for Pirates, Swallows, AmaZulu and Uthongathi.
Siyabonga Nomvethe’s Best XI: Brian “Spider” Baloyi, Mandla Ncikazi, Jacob “Asinamali” Tshisevhe, Bheki Goba, Jacob Lekgetho, Isaac “Shakes” Kungwane, Thabo “Tsiki-Tsiki” Mooki, Doctor “16V” Khumalo, Sibusiso “Rhee” Zuma, Benni McCarthy, Siyabonga “Bhele” Nomvethe
Coach: Paul Dolezar
WATCH | Ex-Chiefs, Pirates and Bafana star Nomvethe picks best XI
Siyabonga Nomvethe has picked an interesting best XI from his successful career. It is largely made up of those he played with at Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana.
The 44-year-old made his name as part of an exciting African Wanderers side in the late 1990s, where he was part of a breathtaking attacking trio with Phumlani “BMX” Mkhize and Sibusiso “Rhee” Zuma.
Among notable players who made Nomvethe’s team are Orlando Pirates assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi, with whom he played at Wanderers; former Chiefs midfield maestros Isaac “Shakes” Kungwane, Thabo “Tsiki-Tsiki” Mooki and Doctor “16V” Khumalo; and Bafana teammate Benni McCarthy.
