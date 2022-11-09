Former Liverpool star Mané, who joined Bayern in a high-profile transfer in June, finished second in Fifa’s 2022 Ballon d'Or prize for player of the year to France and Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema.
Senegal’s Sadio Mané ruled out of World Cup: report
Image: Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images
Sadio Mané has been ruled out of the 2022 World Cup, France’s football bible L'Équipe has reported.
The loss of the best player in Africa, and one of the best in the world, will be a huge blow to the hopes of Senegal, the favourites from the continent to make an impact in the tournament in Qatar, which starts in less than two weeks.
Mané limped off in Bayern Munich’s 6-1 Bundesliga victory against Werder Bremen on Tuesday. Initially the 30-year-old’s German club indicated the injury was not serious.
L'Équipe, though, reported he has a torn tendon that will take several weeks to recover from.
Senegal coach Aliou Cissé, who steered the Lions of Teranga to runners-up at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations and winners in the Covid-19-delayed 2021 edition in Cameroon in February with Mané as his star player, is due to announce his final squad on Friday.
Former Liverpool star Mané, who joined Bayern in a high-profile transfer in June, finished second in Fifa’s 2022 Ballon d'Or prize for player of the year to France and Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema.
Earlier on Wednesday, Bayern assistant coach Dino Toppmoeller said Mané’s leg injury was not “too serious” and that he should be should be fit for the World Cup.
“Sadio Mané was hit on the leg, which caused him a little nerve pain. Nothing too serious and his participation in the World Cup should not be in jeopardy,” Toppmoeller said, via Reuters.
Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann said Mané would undergo scans on the injury.
“I can't say anything for sure, he took a blow to the head of his shin. That's an unpleasant spot, it radiates a bit into the muscles,” Nagelsmann said.
“I think he has to go to the X-ray to see if there is something there, because it is splintering easily. But I hope that nothing is wrong. I can't say anything for sure yet.”
The World Cup kicks off on November 20 and Senegal open their tournament with their Group A fixture against Netherlands on November 21, followed by hosts Qatar and then Ecuador.
