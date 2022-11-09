Sunrisers EC to host Capitals in SA20 opener

The opening game, and the remaining 32 matches, will all be broadcast exclusively live on SuperSport in Sub-Saharan Africa and Viacom18 Sports to India’s cricket-loving and passionate fan base.
“Releasing fixtures for the opening season is a milestone for us all at SA20,” T20 League commissioner Graeme Smith said.
“It’s all getting very real, we certainly can’t wait to watch the world’s best go head-to-head.
“Fans can look forward to the blockbuster schedule kicking off with the popular local derby between MI Cape Town and Paarl Royals on January 10.
“Fans will be able to watch the best local and international T20 stars live in action at prime viewing times for the afternoon and evening matches.
“This is also an ideal broadcasting slot ensuring viewers around the world can also keep up with the enthralling entertainment.”
The action will move around the country for two weeks, with at least one game every day until January 24.
Each team will play five home and five away matches.
The first highveld derby between the Joburg Super Kings and Pretoria Capitals is set for the Wanderers Cricket Stadium on January 17.
All the teams will be able to catch their breath for a week towards the end of January when the league takes a break for the three-match One-Day International Series between the Proteas and England.
The action resumes at Kingsmead for the clash between hosts Durban’s Super Giants and MI Cape Town on February 2.
All the remaining matches as of February 4 will take place at the Wanderers and SuperSport Park in Centurion due to the ICC Women’s T20 Cricket World Cup being hosted at coastal venues in SA in February.
The final is at the Wanderers on February 11.
The Sunrisers EC’s fixtures are:
- Thursday, January 12: vs Pretoria Capitals (Gqeberha, 5.30pm);
- Saturday, January 14: vs Pretoria Capitals (Pretoria, 1.30pm);
- Monday, January 16: vs MI Cape Town (Gqeberha, 5.30pm);
- Wednesday, January 18: vs MI Cape Town (Cape Town, 1.30pm);
- Thursday, January 19: vs Paarl Rocks (Paarl, 5.30pm);
- Saturday, January 21: vs Joburg Super Kings (Gqeberha, 5.30pm);
- Sunday, January 22: vs Durban Super Giants (Gqeberha, 5.30pm);
- Tuesday, January 24: vs Paarl Rocks (Gqeberha, 1.30pm);
- Friday, February 3: vs Durban Super Giants (Durban, 5.30pm);
- Sunday, February 5: vs Joburg Super Kings (Johannesburg 5.30pm). — CSA Media
Sunrisers EC to host Capitals in SA20 opener
Bay franchise to kick off campaign with blockbuster against Pretoria side
Image: Isuru Sameera Peiris/Gallo Images
Nelson Mandela Bay’s Sunrisers Eastern Cape will open their SA20 campaign with a blockbuster affair against a star-studded Pretoria Capitals at St George’s Park on January 12.
The Sunrisers will field a formidable outfit that includes Proteas internationals Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Tristan Stubbs, Sisanda Magala and Sarel Erwee.
England-capped Mason Crane and Brydon Carse will join them, along with English T20 specialists Jordan Cox, Adam Rossington, James Fuller and Tom Abell, with Dutch and former SA star Roelof van der Merwe rounding off their international contingent.
The Capitals will bring the likes of Anrich Nortje, Rilee Rossouw, Wayne Parnell, Theunis de Bruyn (Proteas), Phil Salt, Adil Rashid (England), James Neesham (New Zealand) and Kusal Mendis (Sri Lanka) to St George’s to face the home side.
The SA20 starts with a Western Cape derby between MI Cape Town and Paarl Royals at Newlands on January 10.
The full match schedule of 33 matches to be played at six venues across the country was announced on Tuesday, with only two months to go until the start of SA’s inaugural premier T20 League.
The opening game, and the remaining 32 matches, will all be broadcast exclusively live on SuperSport in Sub-Saharan Africa and Viacom18 Sports to India’s cricket-loving and passionate fan base.
“Releasing fixtures for the opening season is a milestone for us all at SA20,” T20 League commissioner Graeme Smith said.
“It’s all getting very real, we certainly can’t wait to watch the world’s best go head-to-head.
“Fans can look forward to the blockbuster schedule kicking off with the popular local derby between MI Cape Town and Paarl Royals on January 10.
“Fans will be able to watch the best local and international T20 stars live in action at prime viewing times for the afternoon and evening matches.
“This is also an ideal broadcasting slot ensuring viewers around the world can also keep up with the enthralling entertainment.”
The action will move around the country for two weeks, with at least one game every day until January 24.
Each team will play five home and five away matches.
The first highveld derby between the Joburg Super Kings and Pretoria Capitals is set for the Wanderers Cricket Stadium on January 17.
All the teams will be able to catch their breath for a week towards the end of January when the league takes a break for the three-match One-Day International Series between the Proteas and England.
The action resumes at Kingsmead for the clash between hosts Durban’s Super Giants and MI Cape Town on February 2.
All the remaining matches as of February 4 will take place at the Wanderers and SuperSport Park in Centurion due to the ICC Women’s T20 Cricket World Cup being hosted at coastal venues in SA in February.
The final is at the Wanderers on February 11.
The Sunrisers EC’s fixtures are:
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos