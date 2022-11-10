Michael Schumacher's championship winning Ferrari F2003-GA Formula 1 car sold for an incredible $14.8m (roughly R263.6m) at an auction in Geneva on Wednesday, a sum now making it the most valuable modern F1 car in history according to RM Sotheby's.
From World Champion to world record holder, the most successful Ferrari F2003-GA car is now the most valuable modern F1 car in history. The car Michael Schumacher drove en route to his sixth title has sold for CHF14,630,000 ($14,873,327 USD) at Sotheby's Luxury Week in Geneva. pic.twitter.com/BMUbDSB7pV— RM Sotheby's (@rmsothebys) November 9, 2022
The previous record was held by another Schumacher-piloted Ferrari — the legendary F2001 in which the German race ace won his fourth F1 world championship — that was sold by Sotheby's for $7.5m (roughly R133.6m) in 2017 at an auction in New York.
Schumacher Ferrari fetches $14.8m at Geneva auction
Image: sothebys.com
