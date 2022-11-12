Boks brace for bruising French forward battle

The Boks lost 19-16 to Ireland in Dublin this past weekend, where they largely failed to execute with their attack in the opponents’ 22.
They also made virtually no ground with their rolling maul, usually such a potent weapon and source of points.
“We were disappointed; we did not stick to our plan,” Du Toit said.
“Teams in the recent past have figured out ways to stop our maul, so we have to come up with some new ideas. But that gives us a chance to adapt.”
The Boks claimed victory the last time they played France, scoring late on to seal a 29-26 win in Paris in 2018, part of a run of seven successive wins against their rivals dating back to 2010.
But their hosts are much changed in the last four years and facing this France team will be new territory for South Africa.
“I speak under correction, but I don’t think there’s one (French) player remaining from the team we played in 2018, so it’s a completely new, different side,” Du Toit said.
“They also play a different style. They’ve got big players, they’ve got fast players and very good combinations. They are a very good team.”
Image: GALLO IMAGES/ANTON GEYSER
South Africa flank Pieter-Steph du Toit is bracing for a bruising forward battle when his side take on France in their international rugby clash in Marseille on Saturday as he admits the Springboks have to be smarter with their rolling maul.
The Boks’ game-plan is based around grinding down opponents with their forwards and laying the platform to unleash their backs, but Du Toit believes the in-form French will pose a unique challenge (kickoff 10pm SA time).
“France are on an extremely good run at the moment with 11 wins in a row and we know it’s going to be difficult for us to match them up front,” Du Toit said.
“They have the heaviest forward pack in world rugby, so we have to make some good plans. We usually just rely on brute strength and our physicality, but I think they are going to match us there as well.”
France will face SA with the same team who edged Australia last weekend, looking to extend their unbeaten record to 12 matches.
Centre Jonathan Danty will start after being a doubt following the birth of his child on Tuesday, which saw him skip a couple of training sessions, while Yoram Moefana will again be on the wing.
“We’re very satisfied with the team who beat Australia so we’re trusting them again for Saturday,” coach Fabien Galthie told a news conference.
France beat Australia 30-29 at the Stade de France last Saturday to stretch their winning run to 11 matches, thanks to a late try by Damian Penaud.
“Even when it’s hard, and against Australia we had moments where we were under huge pressure, we find solutions,” Galthie said.
“South Africa is another team but we know we have these resources.
“What matters is our capacity to be composed and get those winning movements like we did last Saturday.”
France finish their series against Japan on November 20.
DispatchLIVE
