“We run a very tight ship and we’ve got revenues and we got expenses and they’ve all been within what the budgets have projected. So we’re good,” added Comitis.
Madlala who has been acting CEO since 2015 reiterated what Comitis said, adding that her position in the league was never raised at the AGM, but “everyone was happy with everything else at the meeting today (Friday)”.
The PSL’s annual report shows that revenue, which the league derives mainly from their R630m broadcast rights from SuperSport International, on July 31, 2022 amounted to R989m, which is slightly down from the just over R1bn they had in their coffers in 2021.
Though Madlala didn’t want to go into the detail about the finances, it is assumed the Covid-19 pandemic which hit SA at the beginning of 2021 could have been one of the factors that led to the league not increasing its revenue in 2022.
PSL finances looking 'stable' as Madlala stays on as league's acting CEO
Sports reporter
Image: ©BackpagePix
The Premier Soccer League (PSL) is set to continue with Golden Arrows boss Mato Madlala as acting CEO for the foreseeable future after her position was not discussed at the league’s AGM in Sandton, Johannesburg, on Friday.
Madlala and PSL executive member John Comitis, Cape Town City chair, confirmed this to TimesLIVE on the sidelines of what they called a very successful AGM.
The duo said the CEO’ matter never came up for deliberation at the meeting which showed the PSL is still on a sound financial footing, though the league's 2022 financial statement revealed that revenue was slightly less than it was last year.
“That matter (Madlala's position) is being addressed. We’ve addressed it at the executive (level), so we need to resolve that. There are also a few appointments that need to be made in the financial sector of the league.
PSL charges Pirates after fans invade pitch during Sundowns drubbing
“We had a resignation from Yusuf Seth (finance manager), but all that is being attended to. Otherwise we’re very happy with everything else.
“The AGM actually went smoothly. The finances are pin point and things are stable. I think the environment is good for the future and everybody seems to be on the same page, so it was a very positive meeting.
“I’m glad we got through it and we’re all up to date and let’s have a good second round of the season,” Comitis said on Friday.
Explaining why the league had continued doing well financially at a time when the SA's economy is battling, Comitis said it was because of the measures that they have always put in place.
Galaxy-Pirates drama under PSL prosecutor Majavu's consideration
“We run a very tight ship and we’ve got revenues and we got expenses and they’ve all been within what the budgets have projected. So we’re good,” added Comitis.
Madlala who has been acting CEO since 2015 reiterated what Comitis said, adding that her position in the league was never raised at the AGM, but “everyone was happy with everything else at the meeting today (Friday)”.
The PSL’s annual report shows that revenue, which the league derives mainly from their R630m broadcast rights from SuperSport International, on July 31, 2022 amounted to R989m, which is slightly down from the just over R1bn they had in their coffers in 2021.
Though Madlala didn’t want to go into the detail about the finances, it is assumed the Covid-19 pandemic which hit SA at the beginning of 2021 could have been one of the factors that led to the league not increasing its revenue in 2022.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos