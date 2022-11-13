France pip Springboks at the death in Marseille

France who have all but rid themselves of capricious mood swings in which they seamlessly traverse the extremities of the performance scale, oddly had some of their old demons resurface.
They seemed to be affected more by Du Toit's banishment, losing almost all the momentum they built in the opening minutes.
The manner in which they retreated into their shell bore similarities with their performance in the RWC semifinal against Wales in New Zealand in 2011.
On that occasion Sam Warburton's red card breathed new life into the Dragons.
France did just enough to win then and on this occasion they again had to dig deep to seal victory in the closing minutes through a try by Sipili Falatea.
The almost carnival atmosphere before kick-off was matched by two teams who were at each other's throats.
Sure, it made for many errors but it was edge-of-the-seat stuff throughout.
Much of the pre-match build-up centred around what the Springboks can learn before they return here for next year's RWC.
In the 37 minutes they operated a man down coach Jacques Nienaber would have learnt much about his players' characters.
Obviously they had to apply shoulder to the wheel with greater grit and determination in defence but it is in attack where in mindset they could broaden their horizons, especially after France ran into a 13-0 lead.
Image: Clement Mahoudeau/Gallo Images/Getty Images
This Test thoroughly deserved all its pre-match hype.
With the ultimate prize up for grabs next year, France and SA slugged it out like heavyweight contenders, taking lumps out of each other and trading blows but at the death it was the home team that departed the playing surface of the thrillingly raucous Stade Veldrome 30-26 victors.
To add to the drama, two recent World Rugby Players of the year Pieter-Steph du Toit and Antoine Dupont were shown red but curiously it did detract from the spectacle.
If anything it loosened shackles while sharpening focus. France may be the planet's form team with 12 straight wins but the Boks for at least half an hour delivered an out of this world performance.
They dug deep as the match looked like slipping from their grasp in the first quarter but they stayed in the contest with a performance of grit and valour.
The Springboks can look back at this match with immense pride, especially the period in which the home team operated with a numerical advantage after Du Toit was red-carded.
The Boks may have lost but they would have given France much to ponder.
That the game's form team were taken this deep by the world champions will invite a French inquisition.
Damian Willemse, Willie le Roux, Kurt Lee Arendse and Cheslin Kolbe in particular warmed to the occasion.
The pack, a man short, played as if they had nine members.
The red card for Du Toit arrived as a game changer as early as the 11th minute.
His clean-out on Jonathan Danty invited closer inspection from the match officials who quickly arrived at the conclusion that Du Toit deserved to see red.
One of the debilitating effects of his departure revealed itself in the line-out where their options were limited.
France applied a spoiling hand.
To compound matters Bongi Mbonambi was forced to depart the scene with injury after 27 minutes but the Boks stayed in the fight.
Kolbe got them on the board with an impressive long-range penalty and with Mbonambi barely off the field Malcolm Marx found a jumper and the Bok maul, which was rendered ineffective in Dublin, hit its stride again.
With France back-pedalling Siya Kolisi emerged from the maul to score.
Apart from the five points it revealed French vulnerability. Both teams were prone to errors and Thomas Ramos and the South African kickers were mostly dead on target.
However Deon Fourie's yellow card in the 70th minute came as a plot thickener.
After sustained pressure France made the telling in the 74th minute through Sipili Falatea.
France won but they are unlikely to sleep easy in the build-up to the RWC.
Scorers
France (30) - Tries: Cyril Baille, Sipili Falatea. Conversion: Ramos. Penalties: Thomas Ramos (6).
SA (26) - Tries: Siya Kolisi, Kurt Lee Arendse. Conversion: Cheslin Kolbe, Faf de Klerk. Penalties: Kolbe, De Klerk (2), Damian Willemse.
