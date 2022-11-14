“The hurt of the World Cup is going to be there. We have given them time to go and process that, and now this [series] is the next big thing they need to focus on.
‘It doesn’t get bigger than Australia, in Australia, in December’: Maketa
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images
Proteas interim head coach Malibongwe Maketa has no illusions as to the Herculean task his squad faces in their three-Test series away to Australia in December.
Maketa has replaced Mark Boucher, who stood down after the T20 World Cup in Australia. He said the tour represented a great challenge for South Africa and one the squad are excited about getting stuck into.
The 16-man touring party named on Monday, and which departs on December 1, includes a maiden call-up in Knights fast bowler Gerald Coetzee.
In an apparent straight swap, Theunis de Bruyn, who has 12 Test caps to his name and last featured for the national team in 2019, returns, with Aiden Markram missing out after some indifferent red-ball form in recent months.
Rassie van der Dussen has recovered from the finger injury that cut his tour of England short and ruled him out of SA’s T20 World Cup campaign.
Keshav Maharaj was given the all-clear after he picked up a low-grade groin strain at the World Cup and is now undergoing treatment and rehabilitation.
Ryan Rickelton misses out due to an ankle injury and is replaced by Kyle Verreynne, and so does Keegan Petersen, who sustained a severe hamstring injury in the final of the CSA T20 Challenge.
“It doesn’t get any more exciting than that [touring Australia],” Maketa said on Monday. “It is we are really looking forward to.
“It doesn’t get any bigger than Australia, in Australia, in December.
“It is exciting for us to play in these cities as we have not been there in a while and in the past few Tests there we have done pretty well.
“So it is important with this new group that we go out and showcase our skills under that pressure.”
The former Warriors coach said he has engaged with the players, particularly those who recently returned from the World Cup, to ensure they are ready to shift gears to the game’s longest format.
“The hurt of the World Cup is going to be there. We have given them time to go and process that, and now this [series] is the next big thing they need to focus on.
“The plan has been laid out for them, to make sure they are ready for the first Test on December 17. They also spent some time with their families to clear their heads.”
Maketa emphasised the importance of protecting his fast bowlers.
“I have no doubt that the group of fast bowlers we have now could serve CSA for the next five years, so it is important to look after them.
“They are no doubt our ticket to dominating world cricket, so it will be important for us to find all the resources available to fully support them.
“Having said that, we are not sitting back and thinking that this is it. We are looking at players outside that group to allow us to give them a break when needed.”
Proteas Squad: Dean Elgar (capt), Temba Bavuma, Gerald Coetzee, Theunis de Bruyn,
Sarel Erwee, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj,
Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortjé, Kagiso Rabada, Glenton Stuurman, Rassie van der Dussen,
Kyle Verreynne (wk), Khaya Zondo
Australia tour itinerary:
Four-day Tour match December 9 to 12
Cricket Australia XI v South Africa, The Allan Border Field, Brisbane
Tests
December 17 to 21
Australia v South Africa, The Gabba, Brisbane
December 26 to 30
Australia v South Africa, MCG, Melbourne
January 4 to 8
Australia vs South Africa, SCG, Sydney
