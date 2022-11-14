The squad will depart for Australia on December 1. As part of their preparation, Dean Elgar’s side will play an unofficial four-day match against Cricket Australia XI from December 9 to 12 at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane.
Knights’ Coetzee called up to Proteas Test squad for Australia tour
Image: Charle Lombard/Gallo Images
Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) national selection committee named the 16-man Proteas squad for the upcoming three-match Test series against Australia, which starts at the Gabba in Brisbane on December 17.
Pacemen Gerald Coetzee has earned his maiden call up to the red ball squad after impressing for the Knights. The 22-year-old has gathered 40 wickets at an average of 28.82 and a career-best 4-47 in his 13 first-class matches thus far.
There is also a recall for Theunis de Bruyn, who last featured for the national side in 2019. The right-hander, who has 12 Test caps, has enjoyed success with the Titans in the CSA 4-Day domestic series with a first-class average of 41.83, including a title-winning 143 in the final round of matches last season.
Another key batter, Rassie van der Dussen, has recovered from the finger injury that cut short his tour to England earlier this year and the recent ICC Men’s T20 World Cup to take his place in the squad.
Spinner Keshav Maharaj, who sustained a low-grade groin muscle injury at the T20 World Cup in Australia and is undergoing rehabilitation, is cleared for the tour.
Wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen replaces Ryan Rickelton. The Lions gloveman, who played the last of his three Tests against England in September, has an ankle injury that forced him to be overlooked by the Proteas but allows him to be picked by his domestic team.
Top order batter Keegan Petersen is also unavailable after sustaining a severe injury to his hamstring playing for the Dolphins in the CSA T20 Challenge final in Potchefstroom this month.
