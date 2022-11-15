“We said, 'I don’t believe Wayne Barnes will let that go and just say, listen the TMO was not available'. I just can’t believe that from Wayne Barnes. That is why we say we have no quarrels with that try.
Springbok team: 15 Willie le Roux,14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Damian de Allende, 12 André Esterhuizen , 11 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Jasper Wiese , 7 Franco Mostert, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Salmaan Moerat, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Ox Nche. Replacements: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Eben Etzebeth, 20 Kwagga Smith, 21 Evan Roos, 22 Cobus Reinach, 23 Manie Libbok.
‘Please feel free to block me’: Bok boss Rassie Erasmus defends tweets
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer
Image: Clement Mahoudeau/Gallo Images
Rassie Erasmus defended his latest rugby tweets, urging Twitter users to hit the block button should they not want to follow him.
At a rousing Springbok team announcement meeting on Tuesday, South Africa’s outspoken director of rugby, who was not scheduled to appear at the announcement, made a surprise showing alongside Bok head coach Jacques Nienaber.
Erasmus' lengthy explanation for his tweets overshadowed the announcement of the Bok side to face Italy in Genoa on Saturday (kickoff 3pm South African time.)
He has been active on Twitter after the Boks suffered narrow defeats against Ireland and France. After the Boks' loss to France in Marseille, Erasmus fired off a series of tweets accompanied by videos highlighting refereeing incidents.
“When I tweet, I don’t do it for people who don’t want to follow me,” Erasmus said.
“I am trying to inform South African fans who support us about things that happen on the field that we have to work hard on. Everybody takes it to the referees and I did not once mention a referee.
“We owe it to our supporters to explain. The people who do not want this must block it. I don’t tag anyone on it and I don’t expect people to listen.
“I don’t believe [referee] Wayne Barnes can even think the things I said South Africa must get right [are things that] point fingers at him.”
In one of his tweets, Erasmus said: “Guys please [feel] free to block or mute me. It is really not a problem and better for our health. Sorry if any of the tweets were offending you. Also if you don't agree with my tweets please ignore them and don't use them for clickbait. Use your own tweets and stuff. Don't be a parasite. Lekka.”
Erasmus said on Tuesday some users were twisting his comments to suit themselves.
“If you go and read the tweets I think people immediately adjust something to the narrative they want to put out there. Even in tweets where we said the TMO was apparently not available.
