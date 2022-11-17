He and scrumhalf Cobus Reinach are the only two backs earmarked for the bench and Libbok, who has excelled at flyhalf for the Stormers, is only too aware he may have to drift out of his comfort zone on Saturday.
He is, however, undaunted by the prospect. “I can play flyhalf, fullback and centre, so I will play wherever the team need me,” Libbok said.
There is nothing routine about this weekend's clash against the Azzurri. The Springboks may have lost just once to Italy, but they will need to deliver a performance befitting their World Champion status. Defeats in Dublin and Marseille to the two top ranked teams in the world have put them firmly on the back foot.
Moreover, Italy will go into the clash in buoyant mood after their 49-17 victory over Samoa as well as their history-making 30-29 win over Australia last weekend.
They will have a spring in their step.
Libbok wants to tick another box for Boks against Italy
Stormers flyhalf has to wear many hats against the Azzurri
Sports reporter
Image: Chris Fairweather/Huw Evans Agency/Gallo Images)
Being part of a bench that has a six/two split can be a daunting prospect for any Springbok backline operator.
Having just two backs comes with inherent risk, but the Boks have mostly profited when they've deployed a forward-heavy bench.
Their now famed “bomb squad” has left an indelible mark on world rugby and those selected to be part of it know the weighty responsibility that comes with their selection.
Having made his debut last weekend in Marseille, flyhalf Manie Libbok will be required to potentially wear many hats when the Springboks clash with Italy in Genoa on Saturday.
He and scrumhalf Cobus Reinach are the only two backs earmarked for the bench and Libbok, who has excelled at flyhalf for the Stormers, is only too aware he may have to drift out of his comfort zone on Saturday.
He is, however, undaunted by the prospect. “I can play flyhalf, fullback and centre, so I will play wherever the team need me,” Libbok said.
There is nothing routine about this weekend's clash against the Azzurri. The Springboks may have lost just once to Italy, but they will need to deliver a performance befitting their World Champion status. Defeats in Dublin and Marseille to the two top ranked teams in the world have put them firmly on the back foot.
Moreover, Italy will go into the clash in buoyant mood after their 49-17 victory over Samoa as well as their history-making 30-29 win over Australia last weekend.
They will have a spring in their step.
Boks brave and ballsy but fall short due to familiar afflictions
Though he was on cloud nine after his debut in France, Libbok's feet are firmly on terra firma.
Still, the Marseille moment was momentous. “I almost slept in my jersey. The Friday [on the eve of the game] I just took the opportunity to look at the jersey just to take everything in,” recalled Libbok.
“It was a very special moment for me to make my Test debut. It was certainly one of the biggest moments in my life. It was an honour and a dream come true and I’m grateful for the opportunity.
“Taking the field and getting my first taste of Test rugby was a fantastic feeling. Once I was on the field I just wanted to get my hands on the ball and play. I feel exactly the same going into this match, so I’m really looking forward to it.”
That feel-good feeling, however, was offset by the narrow defeat to France. Tasting success in a Bok jersey is the next box Libbok needs ticking.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos