Rassie denies his tweets posed threats and abuse to French referee Wayne Barnes

South Africa's outspoken director of rugby Rassie Erasmus has dismissed claims that his tweets, some in isiXhosa, posed threats and abuse to French referee Wayne Barnes and his family.
Erasmus has been vocal on social media after the Springboks suffered narrow defeats against Ireland and France.
After the Boks' loss to France in Marseille, Erasmus fired off a series of tweets accompanied by videos highlighting refereeing incidents.
In one of his tweets, he shared his opinion on how the Boks needed to improve for future games.
“I know [the] guys and accept it, we only have ourselves to blame as the French were awesome, on the field [players] and off the field [supporters]. We just have to fix these fundamental errors like tackle technique and simple passing,” he said.
In another tweet, Erasmus voiced his displeasure over Barnes speaking French in the Springboks vs France Test.
He tweeted in isiXhosa, saying: “Xolo asisiva isiFrench (Sorry, we don’t understand French).”
After his tweets went viral, Erasmus said those who were offended by them should block or mute him.
“Guys, please, [feel] free to block or mute me. It is really not a problem and better for our health. Sorry if any of the tweets were offending you. Also if you don't agree with my tweets please ignore them and don't use them for clickbait. Use your own tweets and stuff. Don't be a parasite. Lekka,” he posted.
He dismissed claims that the tweets posed threats and abuse to Barnes and his family.
“Like myself, the referee of the French Test and his family have received threats and abuse. Apparently it’s partly due to my tweets, which is totally unfounded. Tweets were not aimed at the officials but to our fans on what we should do better. Have a go at me, not the referee,” said Erasmus.
Reacting to the tweets, World Rugby took a dim view of Erasmus' criticism and banned him again.
He has been banned from this weekend's Test against Italy in Genoa and next week's match against England at Twickenham.
“World Rugby has reviewed the recent social media posts by SA Rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmus that relate to match officiating in the autumn nations series,” the organisation said.
“World Rugby condemns public criticism of match official selection, performance or integrity, which undermines their role, the trust-based coach/match officials feedback process and the values of integrity, respect, solidarity and discipline that are at the heart of the sport.”
This is the second time Erasmus has been banned by the organisation.
He was banned from all rugby activity for two months in November 2021 and was not allowed to be involved in the team on a match day until September 30 2022 after being found guilty of six misconduct charges.
World Rugby found him guilty after he put together a 62-minute video that hit out at Australian referee Nic Berry and TMO Marius Jonker’s officiating during the Springboks’ first Test loss to the British & Irish Lions.
