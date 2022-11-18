Warriors and Dolphins clash on knife’s edge

Dafabet Warriors batsmen Matthew Breetzke and Diego Rosier will look to build on their overnight lead after they ended day two on 158 for four wickets in their CSA 4-Day Franchise Series clash in Gqeberha on Friday.
When stumps were called, the Warriors had a lead of 39 runs with 52 overs bowled, with Breetzke (43 runs off 93 balls) and Rosier (16 off 49) still at the crease.
Earlier, the Dolphins added 134 runs to their overnight score of 151/5, thanks to half-centuries by Andile Phehlukwayo and Eathan Bosch to end the first stanza on 285 all out.
Chasing down a lead of 119, the Warriors raced to 50 in the 11th over before losing both openers, as they went from 50 for no loss to 56/2 inside 16 overs.
In-form batsman Jordan Hermann was dismissed leg-before wicket for 38 at better than a run a ball, with Wihan Lubbe (17) the next man to go, caught behind by Tshepang Ditole off Daryn Dupavillon as the home side went to tea on 63/2 after 19 overs.
Lesiba Ngoepe and Breetzke shared 41 runs for the third wicket when Ngoepe had his off stump uprooted by Phehlukwayo for 27.
Breetzke and captain Rudi Second shared 23 before the skipper was removed by Oridille Modimokoane for 14, with the score on 120/4, and a lead of one run.
The Warriors got the morning off to the best possible start, dismissing Jason Smith, who hit seven boundaries on his way to 45, for the first wicket of the session, caught and bowled by Beyers Swanepoel off the first delivery of the morning.
Bosch then joined Phehlukwayo in the middle, and they shared 93 runs for the seventh wicket, Phehlukwayo going past 50 with a single in the 70th over, before Bosch followed that by hitting a boundary to bring up his milestone in the next over to take their team to 245 shortly before lunch.
Bosch fell next, striking five boundaries on his way to 51 before he was caught by Swanepoel for Ziyaad Abrahams’s second wicket.
Mthiwkehaya Nabe took his second wicket of the match when he had Dupavillon caught by Lubbe for a five-ball duck.
Phehlukwayo then fell for a well-played 68, hitting five boundaries and a six before he was trapped leg before wicket for Abrahams’s third of the match.
He ended with figures of 3/50 off 18 overs, while Swanepoel finished with 3/53 and Nabe claimed 2/58.
Warriors and Dolphins clash on knife’s edge
Image: RICHARD HUGGARD/GALLO IMAGES
