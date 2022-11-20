×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Embattled Bok Elton Jantjies off to French second division

20 November 2022
Liam Del Carme
Sports reporter
Elton Jantjies is off to France where he hopes to rebuild his career.
Elton Jantjies is off to France where he hopes to rebuild his career.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

The French second division is the less lit road embattled Elton Jantjies hopes will lead to his rugby redemption.

It has been confirmed the Springbok flyhalf will take up a contract with Agen after being in the media spotlight for all the wrong reasons for the last two months.

Jantjies, who had a brief stint with Pau last year, will join the Pro D2 club with immediate effect after signing a contract that runs to the end of the 2023-24 season.

“Very happy to welcome Elton Jantjies this season and in 2023-24. High quality support and experience for our young players. Can’t wait to see him wear the colours of Agen,” club president Jean-Francois Fonteneau wrote on Twitter.

That he can join immediately will come as welcome relief to Jantjies who has seen little on-field action since he was sent home from Buenos Aires in the build-up to the Springboks' clash against Argentina in the Rugby Championship in September.

The 32-year-old and the team's dietitian, Zeenat Simjee, were sent home after media reports emerged about an alleged affair between the two. They denied the allegations.

Jantjies has since also denied reports he had checked into a drug rehabilitation clinic, suggesting instead he has been to a facility that treats insomnia.

Bok management explained after he was left out of the squad for their end-of-year tour that they had no way of gauging his form as Jantjies had had no game time since August.

In a recent interview Jantjies claimed to be part of the Springboks' plans. If he is, playing in France, where the Rugby World Cup will be staged next year, will help his cause.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

'He was a shy, loveable boy,’ says teacher of 8-year old killed in pit bull ...
Military veterans call for pension and housing issues to be resolved