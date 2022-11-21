I didn't expect this: 77-year-old Norma Plummer on being back to fix netball Proteas

“We have this Diamond Challenge and the Quad Series in January so I can have a look at the depth of the squad.
Image: Reg Caldecott/Gallo Images
Norma Plummer did not expect to be back as coach of South Africa’s senior netball team, but the veteran Australian tactician is ready to give her best to see the Spar Proteas shine at next year’s World Cup.
Plummer has made a sensational return to the team to replace sacked Dorette Badenhorst.
Speaking ahead of the start of this week’s Spar Diamond Challenge that also involves Scotland and Zimbabwe at the University of Pretoria’s Rembrandt Hall, Plummer expressed her delight at being back — though she and Netball South Africa (NSA) are yet to finalise their contract.
“I am pleased to be back. I have not handled this team since 2019 and it’s great that there are new faces in the group,” she said.
“We have this Diamond Challenge and the Quad Series in January so I can have a look at the depth of the squad.
“I did not expect to be back in this chair, but I got a phone call some weeks after the Com Games [Commonwealth Games in Birmingham] about whether I would come back.
“They felt they needed maybe the discipline to pull it all back together and yes, I did ponder about it as I am not getting any younger,” said the 77-year-old coach, who is going to be the oldest at the world event in Cape Town in July.
“But I guess the love of the game drew me back and also the love of these players here.”
Plummer revealed she and NSA are yet to finalise her deal, though they have agreed that she will not be based in South Africa on a full-time basis.
“At this stage I will be coming back in about every two months to be doing a couple of weeks and then back home [to Australia]. I am not going to be residing here full time, like previously, because it is not possible as I have family and other commitments.”
Plummer being roped in appears to be a sign that NSA is intent on seeing the Proteas have a fantastic World Cup as hosts in July and August 2023 — and that the body believes she is the right person to help them achieve that.
Asked if she’s been given a mandate for the World Cup, Plummer said: “As far as the county is concerned, they want to make sure NSA and the team put on a damn good show — and hopefully I will help them blossom in that area. At this stage they would like me to take the team to the World Cup as head coach, but we just need to finalise a few issues.”
Plummer said getting the Proteas to be crowned champions would be a tall order.
“Winning the World Cup is a big ask. I had four years' buildup last time to get into that game that we only lost by two goals [South Africa lost 55-53 to Australia in the 2019 World Cup semifinals in Liverpool], which meant we could have played off for the gold medal.
“I don’t have four years’ buildup now. I have just eight months to put everything in place, but these players are very resilient and they learn fast.”
The Proteas play Scotland on Tuesday at 2pm and then take on Zimbabwe the after day in the Diamond Challenge.
