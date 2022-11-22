WATCH | Messi shrugs off injuries to enter the World Cup

Argentina's 35-year-old captain and all-time top scorer Lionel Messi shrugged off some fatigue niggles and will lead the line on Tuesday in the Group C opener against Saudi Arabia (12pm SA time) where he begins his last quest for an elusive World Cup trophy.

With Paulo Dybala still not recovered from injury, Lautaro Martinez and Angel Di Maria were upfront with Messi in a star-studded team who are one of the favourites to win in Qatar.