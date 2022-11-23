×

Sport

Morocco battle to goalless draw with 2018 finalists Croatia

By Reuters - 23 November 2022
(Left to right) Youssef En Nesyri of Morocco, Mario Pasalic of Croatia and Nayef Aguerd of Morocco compete for the ball at a set piece in the World Cup Group F match at Al Bayt Stadium on November 23 2022.
Image: David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

Croatia, runners-up at the last World Cup, were held to a 0-0 draw by Morocco at Al Bayt Stadium on Wednesday in their opening Group F match at the tournament in Qatar.

The Croats, beaten by France in the 2018 final in Moscow, had the better of the chances, with Dejan Lovren having an effort cleared off the line and Nikola Vlasic's close shot saved by the legs of Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou.

Morocco striker Youssef En-Nesryi might have given the north Africans an early lead but was unable to get a decent touch onto Hakim Ziyech's dangerous cross. In the second half Achraf Hakimi's powerful free-kick was parried by Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic.

Belgium and Canada meet at in Wednesday's other Group F match at Al Rayyan (9pm SA time).

