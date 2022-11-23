Paris Saint-Germain
Six possible destinations for Cristiano Ronaldo after Man United exit
Sports reporter
Image: Christopher Lee/Getty Images
Cristiano Ronaldo is a free agent after he was sensationally released by Manchester United on Tuesday after a TV interview in which he criticised coach Erik ten Hag and the club hierarchy, and attention has turned to his next destination.
There is no doubt Ronaldo's focus will be on the Qatar 2022 World Cup where Portugal begin their tournament against Ghana on Thursday (6pm South African time) but behind the scenes he will also be working with his management team to sort out the next move in his club career.
We take a look at five potential destinations where 37-year-old Ronaldo could be playing club football after the World Cup.
Chelsea
Chelsea have blown hot and cold this season and new owner Todd Boehly could send a strong message to the English Premier League by bringing Ronaldo to Stamford Bridge in a move that could spark some sort of revival at the battling club.
Paris Saint-Germain
If there is a team that can afford Ronaldo’s astronomical wages it is PSG. If the move happens, it will be interesting how Ronaldo fits into a team that already has the attacking talents and equally big egos of Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi and Neymar.
Sporting Lisbon
This one would be a fairy-tale story of Ronaldo returning to his boyhood club after almost two decades since he left as an 18-year-old for Manchester United, but he would have to take a significant pay cut.
Real Madrid
A return to the club where Ronaldo enjoyed most success is highly unlikely but anything is possible and it's been touted as a possibility. Los Blancos may be forced to look in his direction, even if it’s on a short contract, to stand in for striker Karim Benzema who is missing the World Cup for France due to injury.
Napoli
There is a possibility of a return to Serie A. It’s unlikely to be an emotional return to Juventus where he enjoyed considerable success but at current leaders Napoli who enjoy an eight-point lead at the top of the table at the halfway stage.
Major League Soccer
Ronaldo would not be the first global superstar to look to the easier tempo but still decent wages of the US MLS as a wind-down destination to end his career more comfortably. Thierry Henry, David Beckham, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Andrea Pirlo and Kaka were examples — Ronaldo might also consider this an option.
