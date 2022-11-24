Konakel’phi favourite to win Berlin November
Ntabozuko horse pick of the field in Eastern Cape’s biggest race
Premium
By Anathi Wulushe - 24 November 2022
Huge prize money of up to R500,000 will be up for grabs in the ninth edition of the Berlin November Traditional Horse Racing meeting in Ntabozuko on Saturday...
Konakel’phi favourite to win Berlin November
Ntabozuko horse pick of the field in Eastern Cape’s biggest race
Huge prize money of up to R500,000 will be up for grabs in the ninth edition of the Berlin November Traditional Horse Racing meeting in Ntabozuko on Saturday...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos