Konakel’phi favourite to win Berlin November

Ntabozuko horse pick of the field in Eastern Cape’s biggest race

By Anathi Wulushe - 24 November 2022

Huge prize money of up to R500,000 will be up for grabs in the ninth edition of the Berlin November Traditional Horse Racing meeting in Ntabozuko on Saturday...

