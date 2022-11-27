Approaching Maradona’s myth, shirtless Messi dances night away

A shirtless Lionel Messi sang and danced with teammates beyond midnight into Sunday after leading Argentina to an emotionally-charged win over Mexico that revived his dream of a first World Cup title.

The dressing-room party scenes - Messi bouncing with both arms in the air, goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez dancing on a table - showed just how much this tournament means to Argentina and their captain in his fifth and final chance to lift the trophy.

Argentina have one of the most talented teams in Qatar but are under more pressure than most and are struggling to reproduce the free-flowing form of their three-year, 36-match unbeaten run before the tournament.