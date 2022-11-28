×

Sport

WATCH | Boks’ Faf de Klerk leaves England’s Hill red-faced with backflip

By Marc Strydom - 28 November 2022
Springbok scrumhalf Faf de Klerk during the Test against England at Twickenham Stadium on November 26 2022.
Image: David Rogers/Getty Images

When the Springboks’ World Cup winner Faf de Klerk is not parading his South African flag Speedo he is a world-class scrumhalf who also finds time to embarrass huge England forwards.

As the Boks’ powerful forwards were laying a platform for their backs to scythe through the hosts at Twickenham on Saturday, big lock Jonny Hill allowed his frustration to show.

With the score at 17-6 to South Africa in the 47th minute, referee Angus Gardner awarded a penalty to England at a ruck, but Hill dragged De Klerk off by his jersey after the whistle and attempted to fling the Bok.

De Klerk executed a neat backflip to land on his feet. Grinning, he then applauded as Gardner reversed the penalty to South Africa, and Hill was left looking decidedly sheepish from the episode.

The Boks also had the last laugh on the final scoreline, completing their year-end European tour on a high with a 27-13 win.

