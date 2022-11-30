“We are a balanced side and have all our bases covered, but what will differentiate us is the fun and enjoyment factor,” Maharaj said at the launch.
SA cricket legend Jonty Rhodes joins Super Giants for SA20
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images
South African cricket legend Jonty Rhodes will be part of the inaugural SA20 tournament, having joined the coaching set-up of Durban's Super Giants.
Cricket South Africa's much-hyped SA20 competition takes place from January with the Super Giants to represent KwaZulu-Natal in the six-team tournament intended to be a money-spinner for the association.
All six SA20 franchises have Indian Premier League (IPL) links through their owners. The Giants are owned by the RPSG Group, which also owns the Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL.
Rhodes was named as part of the Super Giants' coaching staff at the launch of the franchise’s jersey at Kingsmead in Durban.
The Pietermaritzburg-born Proteas great joins a Super Giants technical team that has another Proteas legend, Lance Klusener, as its head coach and bowling legend Morné Morkel as assistant coach.
The Durban franchise has put together a solid team to be led by Quinton de Kock and has top players, including Keshav Maharaj, Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Reece Topley, Dwaine Pretorius and Heinrich Klaasen.
“We are a balanced side and have all our bases covered, but what will differentiate us is the fun and enjoyment factor,” Maharaj said at the launch.
“We intend to make Kingsmead our fortress.”
The Super Giants have been received well in the coastal city as players from the provincial cricket side, the Dolphins, and rugby franchise, the Sharks, attended the launch to ensure a warm welcome for the team.
Super Giants owner Shashwat Goenka said: “Durban was the obvious choice for us, not just because of its love for cricket but because it is a symbol of innovation, youthful exuberance and the true spirit of South Africa.”
The SA20 starts on January 10 with the fixture between MI Cape Town and Paarl Royals. The Super Giants begin their campaign welcoming Joburg Super Kings to Kingsmead a day later.
