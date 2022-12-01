Netball Proteas drawn in tricky Pool C for 2023 Netball World Cup in Cape Town

Netball Proteas have been drawn in tricky Pool C for the 2023 Netball World Cup, to be hosted in Cape Town.

To achieve their mission of progressing to the next round, coach Norma Plummer’s charges will have to successfully negotiate through highly unpredictable Jamaica and Wales and lowly ranked Sri Lanka.

If they get out of the pool stages, competition will certainly increase with other top ranked teams like Australia, England and New Zealand lying in wait during the knockout stages.

SA go into the tournament, set to take place from July 28 to August 6 in the Mother City, ranked fifth below top-ranked Australia, New Zealand, England and fourth-placed and pool opponents Jamaica.