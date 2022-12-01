Netball Proteas drawn in tricky Pool C for 2023 Netball World Cup in Cape Town
Netball Proteas have been drawn in tricky Pool C for the 2023 Netball World Cup, to be hosted in Cape Town.
To achieve their mission of progressing to the next round, coach Norma Plummer’s charges will have to successfully negotiate through highly unpredictable Jamaica and Wales and lowly ranked Sri Lanka.
If they get out of the pool stages, competition will certainly increase with other top ranked teams like Australia, England and New Zealand lying in wait during the knockout stages.
SA go into the tournament, set to take place from July 28 to August 6 in the Mother City, ranked fifth below top-ranked Australia, New Zealand, England and fourth-placed and pool opponents Jamaica.
#PutYourHandsUp for the final teams for the #NWC2023! pic.twitter.com/1zuiSqY7MF— Netball World Cup (@NetballWorldCup) November 30, 2022
Minister of Sport Nathi Mthethwa said it was a good draw, but the challenge is going to be tough for the Netball Proteas.
“It is a good draw for us and I have seen most of the teams that we will be playing against in action and they are competitive. It is going to be a tough competition but I trust in the South African players.
“Feel it, it is here, this draw today demonstrates that it is real and it is finally happening on our shores. We are grateful that for the first time it will be hosted in Africa and in South Africa and we have to put up a good show.”
Pool A: Australia, Tonga, Zimbabwe, Fiji
Pool B: England, Malawi, Scotland, Barbados
Pool C: SA, Jamaica, Wales, Sri Lanka
Pool D: New Zealand, Uganda, Trinidad & Tobago, Singapore