Five Eastern Cape players selected for Sekhukhune DDC side
Youngsters set to gain valuable skills to further their football careers
Premium
By Anathi Wulushe - 03 December 2022
Three players from Elliotdale (Xhora) team Private Jumpers and two from Duncan Village side Valencia have passed their trials at Sikhukhune and are set to join the Ekurhuleni side’s DStv Diski team...
Five Eastern Cape players selected for Sekhukhune DDC side
Youngsters set to gain valuable skills to further their football careers
Three players from Elliotdale (Xhora) team Private Jumpers and two from Duncan Village side Valencia have passed their trials at Sikhukhune and are set to join the Ekurhuleni side’s DStv Diski team...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos