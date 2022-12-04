'Incredible team effort' — Blitzboks victorious in Dubai

The lifting of the Emirates Trophy on Saturday evening in Dubai was one thing, the knowledge that so many people worked so hard towards that moment was another, according to Springbok Sevens coach, Sandile Ngcobo.

Ngcobo was speaking after the Blitzboks’ 21-5 victory over Ireland in Sunday night's final in just his second tournament as coach.

The Blitzboks' fourth title on the trot in the desert city saw them jump to the top of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series log alongside Australia.

“I actually have no words,” exuberant Ngcobo said.

“This is huge for our system and so rewarding for the hard work we have done. It is also a reward for the huge fight inside this group of players.