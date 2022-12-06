×

Sport

Africa on fire: Morocco beat Spain on penalties to reach World Cup quarters

By Reuters - 06 December 2022
Achraf Hakimi of Morocco celebrates after the team's victory in the penalty shoot-out against Spain in the World Cup last-16 match at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar on December 6 2022.
Image: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Morocco sensationally dumped Spain out of the World Cup in a last-16 penalty shoot-out on Tuesday.

Spanish-born Paris St-Germain right-back Achraf Hakimi scored the decisive spot-kick at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar after Spain squandered all three of their attempts, after a 0-0 draw over 120 minutes.

Hakimi, a product of the Real Madrid youth system, calmly slotted his penalty past Unai Simon in Spain's goal to seal Morocco's 3-0 win in the shoot-out.

Atlas Lions goalkeeper Yassine Bounou was the real hero of the shoot-out, though, saving three of Spain's spot-kicks.

During the 90 minutes plus extra time, Spain dominated possession but failed to create many clear chances against Morocco’s stubborn defence.

Morocco advanced to a quarterfinal clash with either Portugal or Switzerland who meet later on Tuesday night. 

