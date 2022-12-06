Africa on fire: Morocco beat Spain on penalties to reach World Cup quarters
Morocco sensationally dumped Spain out of the World Cup in a last-16 penalty shoot-out on Tuesday.
Spanish-born Paris St-Germain right-back Achraf Hakimi scored the decisive spot-kick at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar after Spain squandered all three of their attempts, after a 0-0 draw over 120 minutes.
Morocco fans are going WILD around the FOX Sports set in Doha 🤯🇲🇦 #WorldCupWatchParty pic.twitter.com/H6UTZ4oB7O— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 6, 2022
Hakimi, a product of the Real Madrid youth system, calmly slotted his penalty past Unai Simon in Spain's goal to seal Morocco's 3-0 win in the shoot-out.
Atlas Lions goalkeeper Yassine Bounou was the real hero of the shoot-out, though, saving three of Spain's spot-kicks.
Morocco fans roar.— Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) December 6, 2022
You have to feel it#FIFAWorldCup #MARESP #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/znRcAbRKTM
During the 90 minutes plus extra time, Spain dominated possession but failed to create many clear chances against Morocco’s stubborn defence.
Morocco advanced to a quarterfinal clash with either Portugal or Switzerland who meet later on Tuesday night.
🇲🇦Morocco fans react to the moment moment Sergio Busquets missed Spain's third penalty🇲🇦— Alkass Digital (@alkass_digital) December 6, 2022
📍Doha Port #FIFAWorldCup #Qatar2022 #Morocco #Spain pic.twitter.com/jqhhrqfDcr
Watch: Palestinian football fans in Gaza celebrate Morocco's victory over Spain at #FIFAWorldCup 🇵🇸🇲🇦 pic.twitter.com/QjxXDkFsFM— Quds News Network (@QudsNen) December 6, 2022