England coach Eddie Jones sacked soon after team booed in Boks defeat

Eddie Jones's rollercoaster ride as England coach came to an end on Tuesday when he was sacked by the Rugby Football Union after a review into their November series that ended with the team being booed off the pitch at Twickenham.

That rare supporter reaction to a comprehensive 27-13 defeat by a weakened South Africa — and Jones's subsequent comment that he did not care what anybody else thought — appears to have been the final straw for the anonymous panel. The body sat to review Tests that also included defeat by Argentina, a draw against New Zealand and victory over Japan.

After announcing his dismissal, the governing body said: “The RFU will now conclude the long-term work it has been undertaking on coach succession planning with changes set to be announced in the near future. In the interim, [forwards coach] Richard Cockerill will take over the day to day running of the men's team.”