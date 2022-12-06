South Africa interim coach Malibongwe Maketa is enjoying working closely with Proteas Test captain Dean Elgar as they prepare for the three-match series against Australia.
The pair are the Proteas think-tank for the crucial ICC World Test Championship that starts in Brisbane on December 17, before moving to Melbourne on Boxing Day, followed by the Sydney Test from January 4.
The feeling between captain and coach is mutual, with Elgar revealing last week that he lobbied Cricket South Africa (CSA) director of cricket Enoch Nkwe to enlist much-liked Maketa.
“It was quite exciting to get the opportunity to work with Dean. I have worked with him before, but not in the same capacity, and our relationship is strong and based on hard work,” Maketa said as the Proteas prepared for their four-day tour match against a Cricket Australia XI from Friday in Brisbane.
Proteas will play brave cricket against the Aussies, says Maketa
Image: LEE WARREN/ GALLO IMAGES
“We are similar regarding what we are looking for in terms of the team and performance. I am here to support Dean in every way possible to make sure he not only gets what he wants, but gets the guys onside in terms of performances. For me, it has been a nice start to our journey.”
The countries have a storied history that includes the 2018 Australia ball-tampering scandal in Cape Town known as Sandpapergate. Maketa said South Africa won’t be focusing on the past.
“For this group of players, a handful of us were involved in that series in 2018. I know it changed people’s careers, but for us on the other side of the spectrum, it was an unfortunate incident.
“We are just looking forward to this opportunity to be here and be able to compete against a strong team in their backyard.”
Elgar expects spice, but no ill feeling, in Test series in Australia
Maketa said the Proteas will be brave against the Aussies.
“There are different takes to getting people into grounds. If you start winning, people will come. In this new era of cricket, where T20 is dominating, it is about going out there and winning matches.
“We know people back home will support a winning team regardless of what happens, that’s what we are looking forward to and have set our sights on.
“Obviously we want to play a good, attractive and brave brand of cricket, but first and foremost we want to make sure Test cricket is there to be played for five days. If it means we win in the last session, we will take that.”
