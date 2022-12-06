Joshua van Heerden smashed an unbeaten century as the Eastern Cape Iinyathi beat the Mpumalanga Rhinos by 36 runs in their CSA Domestic One-Day Series Division 2 match at Buffalo Park in East London on Tuesday.
The 24-year-old Van Heerden played some delightful strokes on his way to making 126 not out to help the Buffaloes total 297 in their 50 overs.
In reply, the Rhinos, who chose to field at the toss earlier, could only manage 261 in reply, with Rubin Hermann top-scoring with an aggressive 134 runs off 131 balls.
His knock included 12 fours and four sixes.
The Iinyathi, who suffered a narrow three-run loss to the Northern Cape Heat in their opening encounter of the tournament, will be happy to have secured their first log points.
Van Heerden played a major role in their triumph, facing 134 balls in his attractive knock that featured 11 fours.
He shared in two middle-order partnerships which helped a great deal and formed the backbone of the innings.
The first was 103 runs with Marco Marais (53 off 57 balls) for the third wicket and the second with Nonelela Yikha (50 in 59) that realised 97 for the fifth wicket.
Thula Ngcobo (2/34), Kieran Kenny (2/57) and Muhammed Mayet (2/39) were the most successful bowlers for the visitors.
In their turn at the crease, the Rhinos lost wickets regularly, with Yassar Cook making 30 at the top of the order.
Hermann stood firm for the Rhinos as wickets kept tumbling around him.
Sinovuyo Ntuntwana (3/36) was the pick of the Iinyathi bowlers.
He claimed the scalps of opener Brian Koto and Mohamed Cook earlier in the Rhinos innings and came back to finish it off as he bowled Gerald Ngwenyana with a yorker.
Jason Niemand took 2/70 while Thomas Kaber, Jade Klerk, Phaphama Fojela and Joshua Dodd each got a wicket.
DispatchLIVE
Van Heerden ton helps Iinyathi to victory
Image: RICHARD HUGGARD/GALLO IMAGES
