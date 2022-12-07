WATCH | Chiefs’ Matlou breaks down recalling being ‘told I would never play again’

“We were playing in the Metropolitan Schools Tournament against Pimville at [Soweto’s] Nike Football Training Centre,” Matlou said in the episode found on Chiefs’ YouTube page.

“[It was in] the first five minutes of the game that they passed me the ball on the left-hand side.

“I pushed the ball once, the second time I pushed it with my right, trying to cut inside and no-one kicked me, I was alone and I just heard the sound of a bone breaking.

“On the ground I tried to move my foot, and I could feel the bones touching each other.”

With doctors telling the young player his budding football career was over, it felt like the end of the world for a teenage, Matlou. However, he managed to push himself and defied the odds, thanks to encouraging words from his life coach Rhulani Mabasa.

“I thought I wouldn’t play football again because that is what they said at the hospital,” tearful Matlou continued.

“It was not an accident, I was just at the stadium [playing football]. But I thought of what Rhulani once said to me: never give up. I worked hard, really worked hard to be where I am today.”