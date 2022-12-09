×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Robert Marawa dishes up juicy World Cup updates in new podcast

The celebrated sportscaster has joined team McDonald's SA to bring you the 'Mealtime Analysis' podcast

09 December 2022
Tune in to McDonald's SA's 'Mealtime Analysis' podcast with Robert Marawa to get World Cup updates and more.
Tune in to McDonald's SA's 'Mealtime Analysis' podcast with Robert Marawa to get World Cup updates and more.
Image: Supplied/McDonald's SA

Are you looking for fun, flavour and the best Fifa World Cup updates? McDonald's SA is ready to deliver this hat-trick with a brand new podcast and taste sensations. 

Mealtime Analysis is hosted by celebrated sportscaster Robert Marawa bringing you the juiciest updates about this legendary football tournament as it unfolds in Qatar, from class act goals to moemish moments.

To add extra flavour to these soccer bites, Marawa enjoys his match analyses while tucking into McDonald's meals inspired by a trio of nations that are fanatical about football — including our own. On the menu? The Mexican Spicy, Argentinian Smokey and South African Spicy Boerie burgers.

There's a flavour for every football moment at McDonald's SA.
There's a flavour for every football moment at McDonald's SA.
Image: Supplied/McDonald's SA

So, if you want to be the first to know about all the latest World Cup news and get expert commentary and match predictions, visit the McDonald's website to stream all of Marawa's Mealtime Analysis podcasts. And, if you tune into your favourite radio stations, you'll also stand a chance to win your share of cash prizes for engaging with this podcast. 

Don't forget that while the Mealtime Analysis podcast will bring all the Qatar action to your living room this World Cup, McDelivery can bring McDonald's SA's soccer-inspired burgers right to your doorstep.

What are you waiting for? Let's gooooooooooooooo! 

This article was paid for by McDonald's SA.

subscribe

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Confrontation caught on CCTV after alleged racism incident at Cape Town bar
Phala Phala: How a farm robbery became Ramaphosa’s biggest political challenge