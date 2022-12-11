×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Floyd Mayweather takes on SA boxing promoter over nonpayment

11 December 2022
David Isaacson
Sports reporter
Former boxer Floyd Mayweather, seen here talking to NBA superfan James Goldstein, is taking legal action against SA boxing promoter Arnold Nododile, CEO of J4Joy.
Former boxer Floyd Mayweather, seen here talking to NBA superfan James Goldstein, is taking legal action against SA boxing promoter Arnold Nododile, CEO of J4Joy.
Image: Jasen Vinlove

The promoter of the troubled boxing tournament in Durban, already postponed from Sunday to Tuesday, is facing legal action from American superstar Floyd Mayweather for breach of contract.

Tournament posters had featured pictures of Mayweather and Zulu King Misuzulu, saying both would be present at the tournament at Moses Mabhida Stadium, and even suggesting the retired superstar would make an appearance. 

But on Saturday the promoter announced the two-day delay and a change in venue to an undisclosed location, claiming there had been security concerns around the king.

A letter sent by Johannesburg-based attorney David Feinberg dated December 9 accused Arnold Nododile, CEO of the promotional company J4Joy, of not paying Mayweather what he had promised and ducking and diving their attempts to contact him. 

This is one of the offending posters publicising Floyd Mayweather's appearance at a tournament that has since undergone a venue change and a two-day delay.
This is one of the offending posters publicising Floyd Mayweather's appearance at a tournament that has since undergone a venue change and a two-day delay.
Image: SUPPLIED

“You have breached the agreement in a number of respects, most notably by failing to pay our client the agreed fee for his attendance at the event, which was due, owing and payable to our client over a month ago,” wrote the lawyer, representing Mayweather’s company, The Money Team (TMT). 

“In addition to this, you have, without our client’s authorisation, utilised our client’s name, image and likeness to promote the event ... We attach an image which falsely insinuates that our client will be boxing at the event, in circumstances where this image was not approved in terms of the agreement ...

“Incidentally, our client has been informed that you did not obtain the permission from King Misuzulu to use his name or image either.”

Feinberg said he and TMT had tried to contact Nododile on “numerous” occasions, but without luck. “You have failed, neglected and/or refused to respond to us in order to address these issues. 

“The obvious inference is that you are attempting to evade us and the implications of your unlawful conduct.”

Feinberg pointed out that TMT was cancelling the agreement, which they believed Nododile had repudiated, and stated that Mayweather would not attend the tournament.

SA has already shown that boxing without the Olympics will struggle

If the provisional exclusion of boxing from the Los Angeles 2028 roster of Olympic sports fails to drive fear into the pigs feeding at the fistic ...
Sport
10 months ago

 “We further demand that you immediately take down the infringing image, and any other images of our client, from any websites and other platforms.

“You are further required to cease and desist from making any statements, or representing in any manner whatsoever, that our client is in any way affiliated with your or with the event.

“Our client intends taking further appropriate legal action against you in due course.”

Nododile did not immediately respond to a request for comment sent to him via WhatsApp on Saturday night.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

'There is no issue, there is no crisis': Ramaphosa responds to Phala Phala
Confrontation caught on CCTV after alleged racism incident at Cape Town bar