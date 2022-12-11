“You have breached the agreement in a number of respects, most notably by failing to pay our client the agreed fee for his attendance at the event, which was due, owing and payable to our client over a month ago,” wrote the lawyer, representing Mayweather’s company, The Money Team (TMT).
Floyd Mayweather takes on SA boxing promoter over nonpayment
Sports reporter
Image: Jasen Vinlove
The promoter of the troubled boxing tournament in Durban, already postponed from Sunday to Tuesday, is facing legal action from American superstar Floyd Mayweather for breach of contract.
Tournament posters had featured pictures of Mayweather and Zulu King Misuzulu, saying both would be present at the tournament at Moses Mabhida Stadium, and even suggesting the retired superstar would make an appearance.
But on Saturday the promoter announced the two-day delay and a change in venue to an undisclosed location, claiming there had been security concerns around the king.
A letter sent by Johannesburg-based attorney David Feinberg dated December 9 accused Arnold Nododile, CEO of the promotional company J4Joy, of not paying Mayweather what he had promised and ducking and diving their attempts to contact him.
Image: SUPPLIED
“You have breached the agreement in a number of respects, most notably by failing to pay our client the agreed fee for his attendance at the event, which was due, owing and payable to our client over a month ago,” wrote the lawyer, representing Mayweather’s company, The Money Team (TMT).
“In addition to this, you have, without our client’s authorisation, utilised our client’s name, image and likeness to promote the event ... We attach an image which falsely insinuates that our client will be boxing at the event, in circumstances where this image was not approved in terms of the agreement ...
“Incidentally, our client has been informed that you did not obtain the permission from King Misuzulu to use his name or image either.”
Feinberg said he and TMT had tried to contact Nododile on “numerous” occasions, but without luck. “You have failed, neglected and/or refused to respond to us in order to address these issues.
“The obvious inference is that you are attempting to evade us and the implications of your unlawful conduct.”
Feinberg pointed out that TMT was cancelling the agreement, which they believed Nododile had repudiated, and stated that Mayweather would not attend the tournament.
SA has already shown that boxing without the Olympics will struggle
“We further demand that you immediately take down the infringing image, and any other images of our client, from any websites and other platforms.
“You are further required to cease and desist from making any statements, or representing in any manner whatsoever, that our client is in any way affiliated with your or with the event.
“Our client intends taking further appropriate legal action against you in due course.”
Nododile did not immediately respond to a request for comment sent to him via WhatsApp on Saturday night.
