WATCH: Moroccan ecstasy at World Cup history shared by Africa the world

Moroccan fans exploded in joy on Saturday as their team became the first from any African country to reach a World Cup semifinal, filling the stadium in Qatar with a deafening roar and unleashing cheering, crying, dancing and singing on the streets at home.

The 1-0 victory over Portugal was celebrated further afield, with exuberant fans from Abidjan in Ivory Coast to Riyadh in Saudi Arabia lauding a historic win for Africa and the Arab World.