Sport

Sundowns again drawn with Al Ahly in Champions League group stage

By Marc Strydom - 12 December 2022
Peter Shalulile of Mamelodi Sundowns and Percy Tau of Al Ahly during the 2021-22 Caf Champions League group A match at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on March 12 2022.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Mamelodi Sundowns have been drawn with Egyptian giants and record competition winners Al Ahly again in the Caf Champions League group stage.

Sundowns, the 2016 winners of the competition, were drawn with 10-time Champions League winners Ahly for the second season in succession, this time in group B.

Downs topped group A in the 2021-22 edition, losing 1-0 away to Ahly, who were then still coached by ex-Brazilians boss Pitso Mosimane. Sundowns beat the Cairo team by the same scoreline in South Africa.

Downs went on to disappointingly exit to Angola’s Petro Atlético, 3-2 on aggregate in the quarterfinals. Ahly went to the final, where they lost 2-0 to Wydad Athletic.

Al Hilal of Sudan and Coton Sport of Cameroon were the other two teams drawn in group B with Sundowns and Ahly in Monday’s group stage draw.

Bafana Bafana’s star attacker, Percy Tau, turns out for Ahly. 

Sundowns are the only South African representatives left in the 2022-23 Champions League after Cape Town City exited 4-0 on aggregate to Petro in the second preliminary round.

In the Caf Confederation Cup SA has one representative remaining after Royal AM exited 3-0 on aggregate to TP Mazembe of the DRC in the playoff round.

Marumo Gallants were drawn in group A with USMA of Algeria, Libya’s Al Alkhder and St Eloi Lupopo of Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Both group stages will be played from February 11 to April 2.

2022-23 Caf Champions League group stage draw

  • Group A: Wydad Athletic (Morocco), Petro Atlético (Angola), JA Kabylie (Algeria),
    AS Vita Club (Democratic Republic of the Congo)
  • Group B: Al Ahly (Egypt), Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa), Al Hilal (Sudan),
    Coton Sport (Cameroon)
  • Group C: Raja Casablanca (Morocco), Horoya AC (Guinea), Simba SC (Tanzania),
    Vipers SC (Uganda)
  • Group D: Esperance de Tunis (Tunisia), Zamalek (Egypt), CR Beliouzdad (Algeria),
    Al Merrikh (Sudan)

2022-23 Caf Confederation Cup group stage draw

  • Group A: USMA (Algeria), Marumo Gallants (South Africa), Al Alkhder (Libya),
    St Eloi Lupopo (Democratic Republic of the Congo)
  • Group B: Asec Mimosas (Ivory Coast), Diables Noirs (Congo), Rivers United (Nigeria),
    DC Motema Pembe (Democratic Republic of the Congo)
  • Group C: Pyramids (Egypt), Asko de Kara (Togo), Future FC (Egypt), AS FAR (Morocco)
  • Group D: TP Mazembe (Democratic Republic of the Congo), US Monastir (Tunisia),
    Young Africans (Tanzania), Real Bamako (Mali)
