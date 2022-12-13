Father and son duo burn up track to win Border 100

After a long break, while the marshals cleaned up the mess, Martin van Zummeren (Border Towing Nissan R34) disappeared at the front of the field to take a comfortable overall victory as well as the Class A honours.
Doc Choudree led the Class B field in second overall, with Wade Wright in third and again the leading Class C contender.
As was the case in the first heat, Van Niekerk took Class D while Marais was first in Class E.
In the third heat, Van Zummeren again disappeared at the front of the field to take the win from Choudree.
Denver Branders, running in the Sports and GT category, crossed the line in third place.
This time, Gary Marais (GB Racing Harper) got the better of Wright to take Class C, while Van Niekerk made it three out of three in Class D, as did Melindre Marais in Class E.
In the day’s overall standings, Van Zummeren took Class A.
Bevan Choudree led the way from Gareth Hewitt (Steel and Pipes for Africa BMW) and RJ Green (Herbalife BMW) in Class B.
Wright secured victory in Class C for the day and Van Niekerk took Class D while Class E went to Melindre Marais from Gary Brown (EIS Impro Mobile Welding Ford Escort) and Sharniel Holmes (Selago Industries VW Golf).
A large group of visitors from KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape joined the local historic racers.
At the front of the field, Rudolf de Vos and Matthew Gudmanz had great dices in both heats in their Chev CanAms, with De Vos taking the victory on both occasions.
In the overall standings, De Vos took Class A, while the Western Cape visitor and the man behind the Ford and Friends event piloted his Meissner replica Ford Escort to the Class B win.
Class C and the 2022 Border Historics Club Championship went to Johan van der Westhuizen (Ford Interceptor) and Johan Bronner took Class D while Dean van Rooyen won Class E.
In the motorcycle classes overall standings, Nathan Ashington won the Unlimited class from Graigen Nel and Nkululeko Majola the Club class.
In the All-Fords race, Powell took a comfortable victory.
The early challenge of the visiting Caterham and Birkin 7s in the Border 100 faded after they suffered mechanical problems, leaving the chase for line honours to be fought out between the Gudmanz Capri and Prece in the Powerking Golf.
A late safety car closed up the field, but Darron Gudmanz, who was at the wheel for the second half of the race, pulled away slightly once the safety car pulled back into the pits and took the win by just over 15 seconds.
Paul Manegold claimed the Index of Performance honours.
Father and son duo burn up track to win Border 100
Image: PAUL BEDFORD
The father-and-son pairing of Darron and Matthew Gudmanz (Supa Value Foods Ford Capri) won the season-ending Border 100, supported by Buffalo City Tourism, during an exciting day at the East London Grand Prix Circuit on Saturday.
The duo beat off a challenge from KwaZulu-Natal-based visitor Rob Prece (Powerking VW Golf).
The Ford and Friends Western Cape visitor Louis Powell (Engine Hero Ford Escort) won the All Fords race from East London’s Johan van der Westhuizen (Ford Interceptor).
The opening Cellucity Modified and Clubmans Saloon Car race was all about Bevan Choudree (The Doctor Racing VW Polo) at the front of the field after all of the Class A competitors experienced problems.
Choudree claimed the win by almost nine seconds from Wade Wright in his Class B Go Store It Park BMW with RJ Green (Herbalife BMW), the first of the Class B competitors, in third place overall.
Class D went to Jannie van Niekerk (BMW) and Class E, in the absence of championship contender Craig Borges (BJR Budget Kitchen Opel Kadett), who broke his engine in the morning qualifying session, went to Melindre Marais (GB Racing Opel Kadett).
The second race had hardly got under way when the red flags came out after one of the competitors dumped oil around a large part of the circuit after suffering a blown engine.
